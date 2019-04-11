-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 979,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The company has a market cap of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.00.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

