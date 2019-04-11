-$0.77 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 950,781 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 372,093 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,085,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,149. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.