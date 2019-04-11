-$0.77 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 950,781 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 372,093 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,085,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,149. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.