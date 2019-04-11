$0.66 EPS Expected for Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Bemis posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NYSE BMS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,496. Bemis has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bemis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bemis by 740.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Bemis by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 223,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

