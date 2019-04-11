$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 5,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $44,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $335,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,754 shares of company stock worth $1,045,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

