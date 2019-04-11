$0.47 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $475,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $103,991.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,785.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 8,481.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 284,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.94. NCR has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

