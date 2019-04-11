$0.43 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Xencor posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 2,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 5,500 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,900 shares of company stock worth $1,368,396. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 163,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

