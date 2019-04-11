$0.34 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Community reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

First Community stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87. First Community has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.