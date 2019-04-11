$0.33 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 603,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

