$0.20 EPS Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NESR opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 200,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $4,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $4,261,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

