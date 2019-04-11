$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Cognex posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,952.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

