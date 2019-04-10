Zix Co. (ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

