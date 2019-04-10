ZEST Price Hits $0.0817 (ZEST)

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. ZEST has a total market capitalization of $185,725.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEST coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEST has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067272 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00037361 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006445 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About ZEST

ZEST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. ZEST’s total supply is 2,314,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,798 coins. ZEST’s official website is www.zestcoin.io. ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEST

ZEST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEST using one of the exchanges listed above.

