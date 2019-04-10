Zacks: OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Given $25.88 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OPRX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of 256.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $18.39.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 21,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $322,024.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 967,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Avenir Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

