Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metro Bank (MBNKF) to “Hold”

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Metro Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.