Zacks Investment Research Upgrades El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) to “Hold”

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

LOCO stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 206.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 233,814 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.