Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant is benefiting from its significant exposure to the fast-growing verticals like financial services and healthcare. Domain expertise as well as ability to harness the ongoing digital transition is a key catalyst. Cognizant is also significantly gaining from accretive acquisitions and aggressive share repurchase. The recent acquisition of Meritsoft strengthens SaaS portfolio and expands the company’s footprint among financial institutions. Cognizant plans to use 50% of global free cash flow toward share repurchase. The dividend is attractive for investors. However, the company faces significant geographic, domain and customer concentration risks. Further, lackluster spending by large banks in the financial services sector and stiff competition in the IT services market remains a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $34,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,512.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $54,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at $894,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,702. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 66,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

