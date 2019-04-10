Zacks Investment Research Lowers S&P Global (SPGI) to Sell

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Decline in global debt issuance has been weighing on the company’s top line growth. The company operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. On the flip side, the company is well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Acquisition act as a key growth catalyst for S&P Global. Effective execution of management has resulted in significant amount of cash flow for the company, thereby aiding the company continue with its shareholder-friendly activities. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $213.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,291. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.