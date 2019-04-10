Zacks Investment Research Lowers ScanSource (SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.71. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

