Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (EXLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ExlService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

EXLS stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $290,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,815,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

