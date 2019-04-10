Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LKQ (LKQ) to Sell

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp. is witnessing a constant rise of selling, general and administrative expenses that are likely to hurt its margin. The escalating expenses is due torent and utilities, freight, fuel and vehicle expenses.Further, economic uncertainty in Europehas impelled the company to lower its organic revenue growth guidance for Parts and Services to 2%-4%. Also, its inventory accounted for 63% of the total current assets in 2018. High proportion of inventory in current assets can affect the short-term liquidity of the company in periods of low sales. Over the past six months, shares of LKQ Corp. have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 68,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,201,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,777,000 after purchasing an additional 646,070 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

