Zacks: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $28,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 157,895 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $4,327,901.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,277 shares of company stock worth $15,732,270 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 million and a PE ratio of 146.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

