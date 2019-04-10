Zacks: Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Escalade by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Escalade by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Escalade by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Escalade by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 149,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Escalade by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216. The company has a market cap of $174.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.15. Escalade has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.