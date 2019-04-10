Zacks: Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216. The company has a market cap of $174.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.15. Escalade has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
