Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matson Inc (MATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will announce sales of $512.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.00 million. Matson reported sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $223,086. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.49. Matson has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

