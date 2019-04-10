Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genprex Inc (GNPX) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNPX shares. Maxim Group cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.23% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genprex stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

