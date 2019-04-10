Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid Inc (AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.61.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 279,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,324. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Avangrid by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

