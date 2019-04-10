Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Torchmark Co. (TMK) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Torchmark reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TMK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $649,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $980,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

