Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce $5.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $24.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $24.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.52 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global downgraded Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. 271,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,104. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,074,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,614,000 after buying an additional 704,520 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 340,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

