Zacks: Analysts Set $8.86 Target Price for Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST)

Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.86 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wuhan General Group an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:BEST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,402. Wuhan General Group has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

About Wuhan General Group

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wuhan General Group (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.