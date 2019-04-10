Zacks: Analysts Set $34.00 Price Target for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $30,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $336.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.