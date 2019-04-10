Zacks: Analysts Set $34.00 Price Target for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 392.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

