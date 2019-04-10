Zacks: Analysts Set $3.75 Price Target for Chanticleer Holdings (BURG)

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chanticleer an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ BURG opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chanticleer will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

