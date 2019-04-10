Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.54. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.