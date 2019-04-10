YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRCW. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 4.76. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 678,706 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 3,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 695,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 675,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 163,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

