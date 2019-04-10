YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of YRC Worldwide worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 678,706 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRCW opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 4.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.59. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YRCW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

