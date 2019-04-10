Yamana Gold (AUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

AUY stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.81. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,931,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

