XPS Pensions Group (XPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.00

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 12213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $274.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

