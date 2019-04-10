WSP Global (WSP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins upgraded WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.95.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$75.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

