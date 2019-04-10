WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/wsfs-financial-co-wsfs-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.