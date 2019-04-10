WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.51% of WNS worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in WNS by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WNS to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE:WNS opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

