Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,405.60 ($44.50).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total value of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,212 ($41.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

