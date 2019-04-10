Windsor Group LTD Invests $202,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,899 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,348,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after buying an additional 2,282,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,592,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,448,000 after buying an additional 2,151,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 110.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,496,061 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,329,000 after buying an additional 1,837,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

