Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in American Express (AXP)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Express by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 129,701 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

