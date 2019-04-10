Wilton Resources (WIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 73366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market cap of $28.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.22.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

