Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 162000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westkam Gold (WKG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/westkam-gold-wkg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for copper and tellurium deposits. It holds 100% interest in Bonaparte Gold Property covering an area of 2,216 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

