West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Position Lowered by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

