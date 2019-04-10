Wedbush Boosts VF (VFC) Price Target to $98.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. VF has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. VF’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $759,458.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VF by 5,538.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,808,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,169,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,121,000 after purchasing an additional 687,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 637,022 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

