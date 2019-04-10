Weatherford International (WFT) Shares Down 1.6%

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 157,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,532,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

WFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Weatherford International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.46 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

The company has a market cap of $619.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after purchasing an additional 947,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after purchasing an additional 947,228 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 34,476,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221,106 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 31,019,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,331,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

