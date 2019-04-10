WealthTrust Fairport LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after buying an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,088 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,815 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $47.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

