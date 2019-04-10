We Are One Seven LLC Has $679,000 Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

