We Are One Seven LLC Buys 8,842 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,800,000 after acquiring an additional 371,662 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,106,000 after acquiring an additional 131,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,882,000 after acquiring an additional 111,788 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,615,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31,830.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,330,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,697 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of HSBC opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

